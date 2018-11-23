Design Thinking helps kids learn to collaborate and create

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Two Lincoln middle schools are testing a new course designed to help kids learn how to collaborate as they explore, research and create before launching their creations — much as they will in the working world.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the course — Design Thinking — is part of a larger initiative to bring innovation into classrooms. The course test is occurring at Goodrich and Moore middle schools.

The new course required curriculum changes that included eliminating a semester-long social studies class that's been combined with the yearlong English language arts class. A district official says the resulting humanities class is being tested at Goodrich and Moore as well and will cover all the state standards in both subjects.

