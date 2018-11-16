Denver-area school district to be run by external manager

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado State Board of Education has ordered a struggling Denver-area school district to turn over supervision to an external manager.

Adams County School District 14 is the first in the state to lose control after failing to meet achievement goals.

The 13-school district in Commerce City has been on the state's watch list for eight years.

About 30 percent of its students left the district last year. About 80 percent of students cannot perform at grade level.

Superintendent Javier Abrego says the district is "pleased" that the board honored the request for external management Thursday, noting the district could have been dissolved.

Colorado Public Radio reports community groups and the state's largest teacher's union welcomed the move.

The board also voted to put two Pueblo schools under external management.