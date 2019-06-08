Democrat bill for Green New Deal in Maine awaits more votes

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A Democrat's bill to pass Maine's own Green New Deal is advancing through the Legislature.

Rep. Chloe Maxmin's bill would require the Efficiency Maine Trust to arrange for the installation of solar panels in new school construction projects. The bill also calls for incentives for cost-effective electric and natural gas conversion projects in new school projects.

The Maine AFL-CIO backed Maxmin's legislation, which also creates apprenticeship opportunities in the renewable energy sector.

The bill originally called for substantial greenhouse gas emissions reductions by 2040.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills is calling for a Maine Climate Council to tackle climate change in the state.