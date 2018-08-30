Delays force North Carolina college students off-campus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Some students at a North Carolina university are being forced to live in hotels or elsewhere because a privately-run student apartment building isn't ready.

The Charlotte Observer reports UNC Charlotte senior Spencer Gallimore said he planned to spend his senior year in the Haven49 complex. But before Gallimore could move in on Aug. 15, he said he received an email saying the off-campus apartments wouldn't be ready until the end of the month. He's now in a double-bed hotel room with his brother.

Haven49 said on its web page that opening has been delayed until Sept. 15. A phone call and email seeking additional comment weren't immediately returned Thursday.

The project involves 332 apartments. UNCC spokeswoman Buffie Stephens said it's not known how many students have been affected.

