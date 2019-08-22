Declining faculty hits New Mexico Highlands University

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Highlands University officials are worried about the declining number of faculty and are reporting its lowest number of tenured positions in school history.

The Las Vegas Optic reports Vice President of Finance and Administration Max Baca told the school's Board of Regents this week that officials want to address the falling numbers at the northern New Mexico college.

Baca says the school would be pushing legislators for money to increase salaries to make Highlands University more competitive with other institutions.

Faculty association president Kathy Jenkins says there is a certain level of dissatisfaction with some of the faculty that led them to start looking for employment elsewhere.

Faculty Senate Chair Orit Tamir says she worried about the impact on the students with the declining numbers of faculty.

