Deals reached to end 2 Southwest Washington teacher strikes

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Teachers in two Southwest Washington school districts say they've reached deals to end their strikes.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that unions representing teachers in the Evergreen School District in Vancouver and the Longview School District announced the tentative contract agreements early Sunday. Details of those deals were not immediately available.

If ratified, school would start in Evergreen on Monday and in Longview on Tuesday.

Teachers remain on strike in Centralia, Tumwater, Tacoma and Battle Ground.

Longview teachers have been on strike since Aug. 23, and in Evergreen since Aug. 28. The deals come days after a court order by a Cowlitz County judge that mandated teachers in Longview return to work.