Deal on education funding still elusive as lawmakers recess

BOSTON (AP) — By the time the Massachusetts Legislature resumes formal sessions in September, children will be back in school while the state's 26-year-old education funding formula remains in place, despite widespread agreement it needs revamping.

Lawmakers broke for August recess Thursday with bills to update the formula remaining stuck in the Education Committee, frustrating advocates who had hoped that years of discussion would finally produce a breakthrough before the start of a new school year.

Critics of the formula say it underfunds school districts with large numbers of low-income, minority and special needs students.

Democratic House Speaker Robert DeLeo said lawmakers were "working diligently" and that a resolution could be at hand by the end of the calendar year.

But Democratic Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz, a leading advocate for overhaul, said promises that 'we're working on it" aren't enough.