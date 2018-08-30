Dead college drug informant wrongful death trial scheduled

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Trial is set next summer for a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the parents of a State College of Science student found dead while working as an undercover drug informant.

Tammy and John Sadek in June 2016 sued the Richland County sheriff's department, a deputy and the county over the 2014 death of their 20-year-old son Andrew.

He was found dead in a river with a bullet in his head and a backpack of rocks tied to his body. His parents are seeking unspecified money damages.

Trial had been scheduled for April, but plaintiffs' attorney Tim O'Keeffe said it was delayed while he pursued more information. A five-day trial is now set for next July in Jamestown.

Minnesota's Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says the investigation into Andrew Sadek's death is ongoing.