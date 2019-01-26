Dartmouth sees increase in alcohol incidents

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Dartmouth College is seeing an increase in the number of alcohol-fueled incidents that required campus security officers or dorm advisers to step in.

The Valley News reports that the college's recently released data show 437 alcohol-related incidents that required such intervention in the 2017-2018 school year. That's up from 388 in the previous school year.

It's the highest number of alcohol-related incidents since the 2011-2012 school year, when the college first started collecting such data. The college saw 349 incidents involving alcohol that year.

Meanwhile, the number of alcohol intoxication cases that required medical treatment remained roughly flat for the fourth straight year at 183. That's down from 263 in the 2011-2012 school year.

In 2015, Dartmouth College banned hard alcohol for undergraduates on campus.