https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/education/article/DL-Dylan-Thompson-transfers-from-Ohio-State-to-12875961.php
DL Dylan Thompson transfers from Ohio State to Virginia
Updated 6:02 pm, Monday, April 30, 2018
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Virginia says defensive lineman Dylan Thompson has transferred from Ohio State to the Cavaliers.
The school announced the move Monday. It says Thompson will graduate from Ohio State this summer and enroll at Virginia. He will be eligible to play immediately.
Thompson has played in only two games for the Buckeyes. He made three tackles in 2017 but was limited by injuries.
A native of Addison, Illinois, Thompson played on state championship-winning teams in his first three seasons at Montini Catholic near Chicago. The team lost in the championship game his senior season.
___
More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
View Comments