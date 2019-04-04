Crews fight fire at Evangel University residence hall

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are trying to determine the cause of a fire at a residence hall on the campus of a private Christian university in Springfield.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the blaze started Wednesday at Evangel University's Grace Walther Hall, which houses female students. Evangel spokesman Paul Logsdon says some people were inside but that none of them were hurt.

Battalion Chief Heith Aldridge says there were active flames on the roof as firefighters arrived. Power was shut off to the building. Due to damage to the roof, water seeped into the lower floors.

