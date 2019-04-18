Court overturns rejection of plans for school for disabled

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The state Appellate Court has overturned the town of Fairfield's rejection of a proposed new school for teenagers and adults with severe learning disabilities, which neighbors opposed because of traffic concerns.

A three-judge panel of the court ruled unanimously Thursday that Fairfield's Plan & Zoning Commission was wrong in 2015 when it denied the application for the Next Steps program submitted by the nonprofit American Institute for Neuro-Integrative Development.

The judges said there was no evidence extra traffic would create hazards and ordered the application approved. The ruling overturned a lower court that upheld the rejection.

The institute currently runs a school that serves up to 40 students ages 2 to 16 with learning and development disorders. That school is right next to the site of the proposed school.