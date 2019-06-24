Couple donating $22M for scholarships at UT-Martin

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — A couple is donating $22 million to provide scholarships at the University of Tennessee-Martin, marking the largest gift in campus history.

A news release says the gift by Bill and Rosann Nunnelly was announced during the University of Tennessee's board meeting Friday. The donation will occur when the Nunnellys are deceased, although four Hickman County students will begin receiving scholarships this fall.

Dickson, Giles, Lawrence, Lewis, Maury and Humphreys county students could qualify for future scholarships. More than 90 scholarships could be awarded annually.

Bill Nunnelly was raised on a farm in the Hickman County community bearing his family's name.

The semi-retired entrepreneur earned an undergraduate education degree from UT Martin in 1970 and a Master of Education from Boston University. He served as an Army second lieutenant.