Conservative students call for free speech protections

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Politically conservative state lawmakers and college students are calling on more Connecticut colleges and universities to include political free speech in their school's anti-discrimination policies.

Timothy Anop, chairman of the Connecticut Federation of College Republicans, said nine of the state's 29 colleges and universities currently include such protections.

Appearing Thursday at the Legislative Office Building, Anop announced a new initiative called "Take Back the First" to encourage schools of higher education to incorporate political ideology as a protected class in their school policies. Students spoke about being harassed for being politically conservative.

Members of the General Assembly's conservative caucus voiced support for the student group's efforts. Republican Rep. Mike France of Ledyard, chairman of the legislative caucus, says "it's frightening" to hear "ideas are being throttled" on college campuses.