Connecticut to receive funds to help college-bound students

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut is receiving a seven-year, $25.8 million federal grant to help increase the number of low-income students who are prepared to enter and succeed in college.

Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont says the funding from the U.S. Department of Education will allow three community colleges to work with local school districts on making students aware of college, beginning in the seventh grade. Activities such as tutoring, mentoring, academic preparation, and financial education will be funded, as well as college scholarships.

Manchester Community College will work with East Hartford Public Schools; Naugatuck Valley Community College will pair with Waterbury Public Schools and Middlesex Community College will collaborate with Meriden Public Schools.

Connecticut received a similar seven-year federal grant in 2012, which officials say led to an improvement in SAT scores.