Connecticut city votes to change school's Indians nickname

MANCHESTER, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut city is dropping its high school's Indians nickname following a months-long campaign by students who called it a caricature that perpetuates stereotypes and left them without a symbol they could be proud of.

The Journal Inquirer reports that the Manchester Board of Education voted unanimously Monday to change Manchester High School's mascot from the Indians to the Red Hawks.

A survey by students in May found that most current students and teachers supported the change.

Not everyone agreed. One man said the mascot honors the peaceful Podunk tribe that lived in the area before white settlers.

The Norwich Bulletin reports that the board of education in another Connecticut school district, Killingly, plans to discuss the appropriateness of the Killingly High School Redmen nickname on Wednesday.