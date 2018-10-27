Connecticut asks Amtrak to add cars to address overcrowding

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut officials are asking Amtrak to add cars to some trains traveling between New Haven and Springfield, Massachusetts to alleviate overcrowding.

Expanded passenger rail service on the 62-mile Hartford Line between New Haven and Springfield began in June.

The Hartford Courant reports that Amtrak says it's now working with the Connecticut Department of Transportation to resolve crowding issues occurring on some Hartford Line trains.

Connecticut Public Radio reported Friday that passengers with college student transit passes were kicked off Amtrak when trains reached capacity.

Connecticut's transportation commissioner says that's not supposed to happen.

An Amtrak spokesperson told the radio station they had no record of removing passengers.

Amtrak often works on a reservation system, selling only as many seats as are available. The Hartford Line removed caps on ticket sales.