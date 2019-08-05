Connecticut SAT numbers stay steady, show race gap

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Newly released results of the Connecticut SAT School Day show that there continues to be a wide achievement gap between white students and their minority peers.

According to results released Monday , white students continue to be twice as likely as black or Hispanic students to have the reading and writing skills needed to be ready for college or career while in math white students are three times more likely to be prepared.

The results showed that one-third of high school juniors are not reading and writing well enough to begin college or a career, while 59 percent of juniors failed to meet the math standard.

Ajit Gopalakrishnan, chief performance officer for the state Education Department, says while many students are meetings standards, "We still have a long way to go."