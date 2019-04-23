Conferees: Burgum must take salary in bill tied to library

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Gov. Doug Burgum badly wants a presidential library for Theodore Roosevelt in western North Dakota. The wealthy former software executive also is determined to live up to a campaign promise to forgo his salary.

But both wishes appear impossible as the Legislature nears the end of its session.

House and Senate negotiators on Tuesday agreed that Burgum must take a salary. The action came a day after Senate conferees wouldn't support the idea and House negotiators walked out in protest.

The governor's salary is tied to a two-year funding bill for the governor's office. It includes using $50 million from the state treasury and loans to help fund some costs of the proposed library in Medora that has been a top priority with the first-term Republican governor.