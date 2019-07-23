Confederate flag costs Delaware historical society $14K

GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP) — Delaware has cut more than $14,000 in state funding to the Georgetown Historical Society over a Confederate flag and monument at the group's museum.

WBOC-TV reported last week that Democratic Sen. Trey Paradee of Dover recommended at the last minute that funding for the society be pulled from a $55 million grants package for nonprofit groups, charities and volunteer fire companies.

Republican Rep. Ruth Briggs King of Georgetown said Paradee's move in the waning hours of this year's legislative session forced lawmakers to accept an individual decision they opposed or vote against the entire grants package.

Paradee says he doesn't think Delaware should use taxpayer money to support an organization displaying a Confederate monument.

Historical society vice president Debbie Jones says the funding cut will hurt the nonprofit's financial footing.

___

