Community college to offer degree in cloud computing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A new two-year program at Columbus State Community College aims to teach students about cloud computing.

The college says the new associate of applied science degree in software development will be developed in partnership with Northern Virginia Community College and the education arm of Amazon Web Services. The Columbus Dispatch reports Columbus State has been awarded a National Science Foundation grant for nearly $600,000 to create the curriculum.

Amazon says cloud computing relies on a "cloud services platform via the internet with pay-as-you-go pricing."

College official Todd Warner says Columbus State will be one of fewer than 20 higher-education institutions across the country to partner with AWS to develop a program in cloud computing.

