CU senior is school's 1st woman to win Rhodes scholarship

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A University of Colorado senior is the first woman from the school to win a Rhodes scholarship and the first CU student since 1993 to be selected for the honor.

Serene Singh of Colorado Springs was one of 32 American students selected to study at Oxford University by the Rhodes Trust on Sunday.

The group includes more women than any other previous year and almost half of the recipients are either immigrants or first-generation Americans.

Singh told the Daily Camera that can humanize people who are often stereotyped and be more inclusive of people "who aren't always invited to the table."

She plans to pursue master's degrees in criminology and criminal justice and evidence-based social intervention and policy evaluation at Oxford.

This story has been corrected to delete a refence to Singh as the first Sikh-American to win a Rhodes scholarship, which the university says cannot be confirmed.