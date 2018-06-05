Colorado State names football facility Canvas Stadium

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Colorado State has named its on-campus football facility Canvas Stadium as part of a $37.7 million partnership agreement.

Canvas Credit Union received the naming rights two months ago for the $220 million multipurpose facility that made its debut last season.

The Rams opened the stadium by beating Oregon State on Aug. 26 in front of 37,583, which was the third-largest crowd in school history. The team averaged 32,062 fans in 2017.

Colorado State's agreement with Canvas Credit Union extends for 15 years.

The playing surface will be referred to as Sonny Lubick Field after an anonymous 2016 donation that honored the Colorado State coach who was in charge from 1993-2007. Lubick serves as vice president of community outreach for the credit union.

