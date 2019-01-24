Colorado Electoral College reps try to revive lawsuit

DENVER (AP) — Colorado electors want a federal appeals court to overturn a judge's dismissal of their lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of state law requiring electors to back the winner of the state's popular vote.

The appeals panel heard arguments on Thursday in Denver. It is not clear when they will rule.

The three electors were among those representing Colorado in the Electoral College in 2016.

They joined a long-shot effort to convince electors to vote for someone other than Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump and prevent Trump from securing the electoral votes needed to become president.

One of the Colorado electors cast a write-in vote for Ohio Gov. John Kasich and was replaced. The other two electors ultimately voted for Clinton.

A federal district court judge dismissed the electors' lawsuit in April.