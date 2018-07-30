College, farmers to launch 'seaweed lab' in Maine

BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) — A Maine college is partnering with a seaweed farm to launch a research and production facility in Bar Harbor.

The partnership is between College of the Atlantic and Springtide Seaweed. Springtide is run by Sarah Redmond and Trey Angera, who plan to use the saltwater lab to culture seed stock for other seaweed farms in the North Atlantic.

College of the Atlantic says Redmond and Angera already are the owners of the largest organic seaweed farm in the country.

Their new facility will be located on the college's campus. College of the Atlantic also says Redmond and Angera will work to incorporate "the social, environmental and scientific aspects" of the seaweed business into the college's curriculum.

The lab will be a 600-square-foot (56-square-meter) facility that also will include a test kitchen.