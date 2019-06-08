Clinton, Albright to appear at alma mater Wellesley College

WELLESLEY, Mass. (AP) — Two former U.S. secretaries of state — Hillary Clinton and Madeleine Albright — are planning to participate in a joint visit to their alma mater, Wellesley College.

The two, who both served in Democratic administrations, are planning to discuss their years representing the nation abroad Saturday afternoon.

Clinton and Albright will participate in a conversation with Wellesley President Paula Johnson. The two will address other topics including human rights, women's rights, their time at Wellesley, and the role of women's colleges in the current academic landscape.

Albright is a member of the class of 1959. Clinton is a member of the class of 1969.

Albright was the nation's first female secretary of state and served under President Bill Clinton. Hillary Clinton served as secretary of state under President Barack Obama.