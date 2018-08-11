City councilman, WVU professor relieved of teaching duties

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — The deputy mayor of Morgantown has been relieved of his teaching duties at West Virginia University after police were called to his home for a noncriminal matter.

The Dominion Post reports Mark Brazaitis has been banned from West Virginia University's campus except for attending prescheduled meetings. A letter from the Eberly College of Arts and Sciences Dean R. Gregory Dunaway says Brazaitis must be assessed by the Faculty and Staff Assistance Program to keep his job as an English professor.

Brazaitis represents the sixth ward on the Morgantown City Council. He did not return a message left on his home answering machine.

Brazaitis told WDTV-TV he has struggled with depression. He said he spent time in the hospital after police searched for him on Monday.