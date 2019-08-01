Children could bear large burden of Alaska's budget cuts

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A disproportionate share of the burden of budget cuts by Alaska's governor could fall on children.

The Anchorage Daily News reported Wednesday that service providers say 17,000 low-income families could be affected.

Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy vetoed line items equaling $444 million in cuts to Alaska's operating budget in June.

Cuts were made to funding for housing programs and homeless services, pre-K programs, behavioral health grants, Medicaid, and the University of Alaska.

Recent data from the Alaska Children's Trust indicate around 42,000 Alaska children live in households receiving some public assistance.

Providers say the vetoes could have immediate impacts for hundreds of homeless and low-income children likely to lose shelter and early childhood education.

Advocates say a ripple effect could disrupt nutrition, school attendance, housing stability, and health care access.

