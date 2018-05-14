Cheyenne school district under federal investigation

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A Cheyenne school district is under federal investigation for allegations of sexual and disability discrimination.

The U.S. Department of Education's Office of Civil Rights says the Laramie County School District No. 1 had an investigation opened on April 9 that involves sex discrimination — specifically sexual harassment — and disability discrimination.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports that J.P Denning, the district's director of special education, confirmed that the office is investigating a single complaint.

He declined to say when the incident happened, whether it involved a student or whether the school district was aware of the issue prior to the federal investigation since the details could reveal private student information.

Other Wyoming educational institutions under federal investigations include the Natrona County School District, the University of Wyoming and Northwest Community College.

Information from: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune, http://www.trib.com