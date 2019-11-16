Charter school staff tries to help shooting victim

CHICAGO (AP) — Staff members of a Chicago elementary school went to the aid of a man who was fatally shot as he waited in his car as his girlfriend dropped off her 6-year-old son for class.

Chicago police say the gunman approached the 28-year-old victim as he sat in his SUV early Friday outside Moving Everest Charter School in the West Side Austin neighborhood. The shooter fired several shots into the victim and fled.

Teacher Scott Musso and school nurse Amanda Thorsen heard the shooting and went outside and assisted the victim.

Musso said they tried to perform CPR while the victim was still strapped into the driver’s seat because they couldn’t get him out the vehicle.

When paramedics arrived, they pronounced the driver dead. The victim’s name has not been released.

Police spokeswoman Karie James say investigators know who shot the man. No arrest has been made.