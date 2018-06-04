Charter school power for 4 N Carolina towns clears Senate

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Four municipalities near North Carolina's largest city unhappy with conventional public school offerings for their students are very close to getting the option to build their own charter schools.

The Senate gave its final approval by 27-18 Monday to a measure providing the authority to the Charlotte-area communities of Matthews, Mint Hill, Huntersville and Cornelius to apply for them to create the non-traditional public schools.

These charter schools could give enrollment preference to town children. No other municipalities have charter-school authority, and critics say the measure would exacerbate racially imbalanced schools.

The bill now returns to the House, which approved it last year when only Mint Hill and Matthews benefited.

Since it's a local bill, it wouldn't be subject to Gov. Roy Cooper's veto if it gets final legislative approval.