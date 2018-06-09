Ceremony planned for first school in state named for Obama

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — New Haven will soon be home to what's expected to be Connecticut's first school named after former President Barack Obama.

A groundbreaking is planned Thursday for the Barack H. Obama Magnet University School. The K-4 facility will be located at Southern Connecticut State University.

School board President Darnell Goldson says there was originally interest in naming a bridge at one school after Obama, but he suggested this "bigger and better commemoration" of the 44th president.

Goldson says it's important to remind people about Obama, noting there seems to be a "concerted effort" on the federal level to "eliminate and wipe out" many of the Democrat's initiatives.

A state Department of Education spokesman says he's unaware of any other Connecticut school named after Obama. Goldson couldn't find any in New England.