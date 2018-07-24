Central Community College raising funds for building project

HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) — Central Community College in Hastings is in the midst of its first major gift campaign in its 50-year history in an effort to begin major improvements to the campus.

Television station KSNB reports that the college is seeking to expand and renovate the Hamilton Building, which houses the advanced manufacturing design technology program and the welding technology program.

Constructed in 1943, the building will undergo a 17,000-square-foot-expansion and renovation of 15,000-square-foot of existing space, at a cost of $10.3 million. More than $5 million will come from college reserves. The remaining is being raised by the Central Community College Foundation.

The foundation has already raised $4.7 million, but it must reach $5 million before construction can begin.

All gifts will be recognized on a donor wall.

___

Information from: KSNB-TV, http://www.nbcneb.com.