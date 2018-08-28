Cash bond set for custodian accused of hiding gun in school

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A judge has set a $5,000 cash-only bond for a Sioux Falls high school custodian accused of hiding a gun in the ceiling of a school restroom.

Twenty-five-year-old Joseph Jay Croal is charged with possession of a firearm on school premises and making a false report to authorities.

Deputy state's attorney Brooke Goodale says Croal lied to law enforcement about finding the gun and that Croal had actually hidden the gun in a men's restroom ceiling at the Career and Technical Education Academy.

The public defender's office, which is representing Croal, requested a personal recognizance bond, citing his cooperation with police.

Judge Sara Pokela said the case was "very serious" before handing down a $5,000 cash-only bond Tuesday.

The Argus Leader reports Croal is due back in court next week.

Information from: Argus Leader, http://www.argusleader.com