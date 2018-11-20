Captain retires, sergeant suspended over Parkland massacre

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida sheriff's captain who oversaw the initial response to February's Parkland high school massacre is quitting and the first sergeant to arrive at the scene has been suspended.

The Broward Sheriff's Office announced that Capt. Jan Jordan resigned Tuesday and Sgt. Brian Miller was placed on paid suspension pending an internal investigation.

Jordan oversaw the city of Parkland on Feb. 14 when a gunman killed 17 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Law enforcement officers told investigators she appeared to be in a trance-like state and overwhelmed as she tried to direct the initial response to the attack.

Miller arrived at the school during the shooting but video shows he stayed outside the parking lot until long after the massacre ended, even as other law enforcement officers entered the building.