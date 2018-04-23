Candlelight vigil for Binghamton University stabbing victim

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — A candlelight vigil will be held at Binghamton University to remember the freshman who was stabbed to death in a dormitory last week.

The Press and Sun-Bulletin reports that the vigil Monday night is being organized by 19-year-old Joao Souza's fraternity, Zeta Psi. Candles will be passed out to participants and remembrance balloons will be released by fraternity members.

Souza was stabbed to death Sunday night, April 15. A fellow student was arrested a day later after a large manhunt.