Candidates, students to attend youth climate town hall

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Presidential candidates and students from New Hampshire high schools, universities and graduate programs will share the stage at a Youth Climate & Clean Energy Town Hall in Concord.

“This event shines the spotlight on candidates' climate plans while turning up the volume on New Hampshire’s young voices of science," said Anthea Lavallee, Executive Director of the Hubbard Brook Research Foundation, one of the hosts of the event Wednesday at the Bank of New Hampshire Stage. Other hosts are the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College and Stonyfield Organic.

Top presidential candidates will share their climate and clean energy agendas and answer policy questions from student panelists engaged in sustainability, clean energy, business and environmental studies.

Organizers said Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Bill Weld, and Andrew Yang plan to participate. Additional candidate confirmations are expected.

Student panelists represent a range of New Hampshire educational institutions, geography, and backgrounds.

The event will also be livestreamed https://tuckenergy.wixsite.com/youthclimateforum20.