Candidates serve up final arguments at diners, coffee shops

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Going with your gut on Election Day? Hungry New Hampshire voters got a preview of their ballot choices along with the daily specials as candidates hit diners, restaurants, and coffee shops seeking last-minute support.

Republican state Rep. Steve Negron's schedule Monday included all of the above as he made the case for unseating U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, a Democrat seeking a fourth term in the 2nd Congressional District.

While Kuster focused on rallying volunteers, 1st District Democrat Chris Pappas and Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Molly Kelly both had diner stops planned before heading to college campuses. Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, meanwhile, started his birthday waving signs with supporters, addressing a rotary club and visiting a construction company.

Pappas' opponent, Republican Eddie Edwards, campaigned with former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani.