California news crew's camera stolen, guard shot
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A CBS affiliate in San Francisco says its crew was robbed and their security guard was shot while covering the Oakland teachers strike on Sunday.
KPIX says on Twitter that someone shot the guard in the leg and took the crew's camera and tripod.
The news station says the guard was taken to the hospital.
No other information was immediately released.
