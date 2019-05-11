Busy weekend for college commencements in New Hampshire

PLYMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — Thousands of college students will be collecting their diplomas across New Hampshire this weekend.

At least five colleges and universities are hosting commencement ceremonies on Saturday, including Keene State College and Plymouth State University.

Students at Rivier University in Nashua and and Colby Sawyer College in New London also will be graduating on Saturday. Southern New Hampshire University splits up its festivities into four separate ceremonies spread over Saturday and Sunday to account for its on-campus and online students.