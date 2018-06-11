Boy set to go before judge in Indiana middle school shooting

Photo: Michael Conroy, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 FILE - In this May 30, 2018, file photo, parents drive students to school as they return to class for the first time at Noblesville West Middle School since a shooting last week in Noblesville, Ind. The 13-year-old boy accused of shooting and wounding a classmate and teacher at the school May 25 is scheduled for a juvenile court hearing Monday morning, June 11, 2018. Prosecutors are asking the judge to declare him delinquent because he can't be tried as an adult due to his age. less FILE - In this May 30, 2018, file photo, parents drive students to school as they return to class for the first time at Noblesville West Middle School since a shooting last week in Noblesville, Ind. The ... more Photo: Michael Conroy, AP Boy set to go before judge in Indiana middle school shooting 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — The 13-year-old boy accused of shooting and wounding a classmate and teacher at his suburban Indianapolis middle school is expected to appear before a judge.

A juvenile court hearing is set for Monday morning for the boy. Prosecutors are asking the judge to declare him delinquent because he's too young to be tried as an adult.

Authorities say the boy was carrying two handguns and a knife when he opened fire inside the Noblesville West Middle School classroom on May 25.

Thirteen-year-old Ella Whistler's family said last week that she was shot seven times and remained hospitalized. Science teacher Jason Seaman was shot as he tackled the shooter. He was released from a hospital the next day.