Boy charged with attacking girl in public library

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Police say a teenage boy forced a girl into a bathroom at a Connecticut library and held the victim until her screams alerted others.

The incident happened earlier in the week at Miller Memorial Library.

According to police, the 15-year-old victim was leaving the restroom when the alleged assailant, also 15, jumped out at her and forced her into a bathroom stall where he locked the door and covered her mouth and nose.

The girl managed to scream for help and an adult rushed into the restroom to end the assault.

The New Haven Register reports the boy, who was not identified because of his age, faces charges of first-degree unlawful restraint, second-degree strangulation and second-degree breach of peace. He's expected to appear in court later this month.