Blue Mountain Community College hires new president

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) — Blue Mountain Community College board members have voted unanimously to hire Dennis Bailey-Fougnier as the college's next president.

The East Oregonian reports that Bailey-Fougnier, the seventh person to hold the position, emerged from a pool of 44 applicants and four finalists.

The veteran administrator comes to the school in Pendleton, Oregon, from Colorado. He most recently worked at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction as vice president of community college affairs and chief executive at Western Colorado Community College.

He led efforts to reverse declining enrollment at Western Colorado by rebuilding, adding and expanding programs.

He said he would look at creative ways to grow the college, such as social media platforms, and explore how to increase the number of Native American and non-traditional students. H