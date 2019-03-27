Black Lives Matter flag to fly at Rutland High School

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — Rutland High School in Vermont says it will fly a Black Lives Matter flag for 400 days starting in April to mark the 400 years since the beginning of the British slave trade in the Americas.

The Rutland City Board of School Commissioners made the motion Tuesday with no votes opposing. The Rutland Herald reports New Neighbors Club member Greta Solsaa asked that anyone who wished to attend the raising of the Black Lives Matter flag be allowed to do so.

The motion was proposed by Alison Notte in front of more than 200 audience members, who sat in chairs, on the floor and stood in clusters.

Montpelier High School was the first in the nation to publicly fly the flag in 2018. Other schools around the state followed suit.

___

