Bismarck State College leader to step down next year

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Bismarck State College President Larry Skogen will call it quits next year.

The Bismarck Tribune reports Skogen announced Wednesday that he plans to retire June 30, 2020.

The 66-year-old Skogen was hired in 2007. He's the sixth president in BSC's 80-year history. His accomplishments include adopted a new mission for the college as a polytechnic institution.

Skogen was making $204,296 annually as of July 1.