Bisbee's 137-year-old library wins national recognition

In this Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 photo is the Copper Queen Library on Bisbee's Main Street in Bisbee, Ariz. The 137-year-old library is getting national recognition, thanks to innovative range of services such as a seed library for gardeners and early literacy programs. The library was awarded the Library Journal's top prize for best small library in America this year.

BISBEE, Ariz. (AP) — Bisbee's 137-year-old Copper Queen Library is getting national recognition due to an innovative range of services such as a seed library for gardeners and early literacy programs.

The Arizona Daily Star reports that Bisbee's library was awarded the top prize for best small library in America this year by the Library Journal, a national publication for the library industry.

The library opened in 1882 as part of a mining company store. It has evolved and expanded since mine owner Phelps Dodge turned it over to the city in 1976.