Bill would replace elected school board with appointed panel

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Saying the state has a broken system of education governance, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and the Republican Alabama Senate leader are seeking to replace the elected state school board with an appointed commission.

Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh has proposed a constitutional amendment to replace the board with a nine-member commission. Members would serve six-year terms and be appointed by the governor and confirmed by the state Senate.

Voters would have to approve the change.

According to the National Association of State Boards of Education, Alabama is one of seven states with an elected board.

Marsh says chronically low test scores demonstrate the need for change.

School board member Ella Bell criticized the proposal. She says it would remove "a leg of democracy" from voters.