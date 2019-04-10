House budget puts off decisions on taxes, sports betting

BOSTON (AP) — House Democratic leaders have unveiled a $42.7 billion state budget that proposes additional spending on education but pumps the brakes on calls for new taxes and the legalization of sports betting.

The House Ways and Means Committee's spending plan for the July 1 fiscal year was released Wednesday by Speaker Robert DeLeo and the panel's newly-appointed chairman, Rep. Aaron Michlewitz (MIKE'-ehl-witz).

The House budget seeks a $218 million increase in the state's share of support for public schools, along with a $16.5 million reserve fund for low-income students. The Legislature is separately considering an overhaul of the state's education funding formula.

DeLeo says the House is putting off until later any discussion of new or increased taxes.

The budget also does not include revenues from sports betting, which remains illegal in Massachusetts.