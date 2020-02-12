Benedict College names new head football coach

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Benedict College has officially introduced to the school's community its new head football coach.

Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis, Benedict's president, and Athletic Director Willie Washington named Chennis Berry to the post on Tuesday.

This will be Berry's first head coaching position. For the past seven years, he's served as the assistant head coach and offensive coordinator at Southern University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where he helped lead the Jaguars to four Southwestern Athletic Conference West Division titles and one SWAC championship.

In addition, Berry has had coaching stints at Howard University, North Carolina A&T, Morgan State, Morris Brown, Kentucky State, Fort Valley State and Savannah State.

"I am ready to roll up my sleeves, get started and do my part to accelerate the legacy of Benedict College," Berry said in a statement.

Berry is taking over a Benedict program that competes in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and went 1-9 in 2019, averaging 18.6 points per game. The team ranked 163rd out of 166 Division II teams, in total offense.

Berry said his job will be to get the team to believe it can win and change the team's mindset.

"I think half the battle is mindset! You have to have the right mindset and a positive mindset," he said.

Berry replaces Mike White, who was dismissed in November after serving five seasons.