Battle brews over tax breaks for private school scholarships

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A battle is brewing over a bill seeking tax credits for Nebraska residents who donate to groups that award scholarships to private school students.

The measure set for legislative debate is certain to open a rift among lawmakers, who have rejected similar proposals in the past even though most other states already subsidize private or charter schools.

Supporters say the Nebraska bill would help low-income families who otherwise can't afford private schools, but the public-school advocates argue it would rob the state of revenue that could be used to help public-school students.

Sen. Lou Ann Linehan, of Omaha, has designated the bill as her legislative priority this year.

